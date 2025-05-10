Four Roommates Share Two Parking Spots At Their Apartment, And One Of The Roommates Wants Another To Give Up Her Parking Spot

Plans change, and agreements don’t last forever.

However, it’s a good idea to discuss the change in plans before the circumstances change.

What would you do if a roommate asked you to give up your parking spot because she bought a car and didn’t have anywhere to park? Would you agree, or would you insist on keeping your parking spot?

This woman is living with 3 other roommates, but they have to share two parking spot.

This wasn’t a problem at first since only two of them had cars, but now another roommate has a car and has nowhere to park.

Let’s read the whole story to see how this plays out.

AITA for telling my roommate she can’t park at our apartment? My roommates and I are having issues with parking. 4 of us live in the apartment which we moved into 8 months ago, and there are two parking spots available for us at the complex.

This woman gets one of the parking spots as she drives a car.

Before we moved in to our apartment, we discussed this already: That the two spots would go to the two of us with cars (myself included). As the others do not own cars, they were planning on taking the bus.

Now, one of the other two roommates has bought her own car.

Recently, one of my roommates who was previously taking the bus has bought a car. As we are only allowed two spots at the apartment, she street parks. Last week, she had her car towed when she parked it at our complex thinking that it would go unnoticed by management. It was fine and just unlucky.

They had a meeting to discuss the parking spots.

After, we had a roommate meeting. She asked both me and my other roommate with a spot to give up one of our parking permits for her since she has a hard time finding street parking when she gets home at 11 pm. I have had the parking permit for 8 months ever since we moved in.

But she doesn’t want to give up her spot.

AITA for saying no? I dont want to give up the spot that I’ve had all year, and this was agreed upon prior to the start of our lease.

They already agreed about this. She shouldn’t have to give up her parking spot.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It’s called consequence, says this person.

This person tells OP that she doesn’t have to give it up.

Here’s another honest opinion.

And finally, here’s a helpful suggestion.

An agreement among roommates should be “parked” in stone.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.