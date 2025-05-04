French McDonald’s Worker Refused To Handle Unsafe Food Until Management Followed Their Own Rules, But Instead Of Firing Them They Begged Him To Quit

Some managers expect employees to follow rules to the letter while they conveniently ignore them themselves.

What would you do if your boss kept breaking safety rules but still expected you to comply?

Would you turn a blind eye?

Or would you hold them to the same standards?

In today’s story, one fast food worker decides they are done playing by unfair rules and forces their managers to face the consequences.

Here’s how it went down.

MacDonald I was working at a McDonald’s in France 14 years ago. They made me feel harassed by their rules, but they wouldn’t follow them. Every 30 minutes, you had to clean your hands, and everybody had to. The managers would never do it, I would wait front of their office and ask them when they will do it and as long as they don’t do it I won’t work as I feel it’s a dirty environment. It was literally wrote on the walls that even the managers had to do that. They were going nuts because I was doing that for everything, cheese outside for more than the time it should? Directly in the trash. They would go to take it back by themselves, salad, everything.

It turns out, they didn’t like following their own rules.

Once the freezer malfunctioned and started showing positive numbers, it stopped freezing, so I took the whole pack of meat, probably around 200 or 300 patties, and threw it outside in the big trash. They went to take it back. That day, I told them to send me home or I would sit in a corner, as I refused to cook that meat and make people sick. I know I was overreacting, but they deserved all of that. At the end, the owner begged me to go lol I didn’t, I waited to find a better job first. In France, it costs them too much to fire you without a good reason, and I was just following their rules. It was they who didn’t want to follow them because they thought they were too strict.

Yikes! This is scary, coming from a restaurant.

Let’s see what the people on Reddit have to say about this.

Here’s an uncommon opinion.

This person thinks he’s a legend.

According to this person, that’s common practice.

It seems that McDonald’s in the US has the same problems.

He’s only doing what’s right.

Hopefully, these managers were fired and replaced with people who care.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.