Friend Asks For Promised Gas Money From Acquaintance’s Mother, But She Is Met With A Surprising Reaction

If you agreed to give a friend of a friend a ride, would you expect to be compensated for gas money, or would you do the favor for free?

AITA for not sugar-coating a message when asking to be reimbursed? Last year, my boyfriend’s best friend moved to the U.K. My boyfriend’s car wasn’t working, so we used mine to go to the airport. We met at the friend’s house, so everyone could leave together, and I had already agreed to pick up some of the other friends since it was on the way.

While we were waiting, the mom of the friend who was leaving, let’s call her Shirley, was worried that someone fetching another girl wouldn’t be on time. She said she didn’t care how much it cost, she just wanted her picked up, and she’d pay for it. She asked my boyfriend, but he said we were using my car and that she should ask me.

The mother then offered to give gas money to help the driver out.

She offered to pay for petrol. I said, “Thank you, that would help a lot.” My boyfriend said, “We’ll work it out.” I took that to mean between me and Shirley.

Two days later, I sent this message to Shirley: “Hey. I hope you’re doing well. Would you mind sending me the cash for the other day?” About 30 minutes later, I got a call from her daughter’s friend, who cursed me out and asked who I thought I was for asking Shirley for money.

I was called a jerk, among other things. I hung up and blocked her. Then the daughter messaged me from Shirley’s number, insulting me and dragging up old drama. She said my boyfriend was supposed to work it out with her dad. That never happened. I think she misunderstood, “we’ll work it out.” It wasn’t between him and the parents; it was between Shirley and me.

Shirley then messaged me saying, I needed to make up with her daughter. I lied and said I’d try. I apologized and said it wasn’t my intention to offend anyone. I explained that I was financially struggling — she knew I got scammed that month — and that petrol money would help. She replied with a long message saying she regretted asking me to help, and didn’t get why I asked for money, since I was already going to the airport.

I told her I only agreed to fetch the extra person because I was told I’d be compensated. I added that if she didn’t intend to pay, she shouldn’t have offered. Things spiraled. Her daughter and her daughter’s friend harassed me, constant calls, messages, and DMs on two Instagram accounts. I blocked them all.

Months later, people still say I was rude and that I should’ve worded it like, “Can you please send me the cash when you get a chance?” I don’t see how my version was that different or disrespectful and demanding. What hurt most was that my boyfriend didn’t defend me. He said he didn’t want to get involved, even though it was his friend’s family. AITA? The only way I think I could be wrong is if they never actually intended to pay and thought I should’ve just done it for free.

