Friend Ditches Girl Who Won’t Stop Bringing Her Boyfriend Everywhere, And Finally Tells Her Everything No One Else Would

At first, everyone was happy their friend found a nice boyfriend.

But when the couple became completely inseparable—and everyone else became invisible—it pushed the group to their breaking point.

One friend finally said what no one else dared to.

AITA for telling my friend everything everyone has been afraid to tell her? I (17f) have a friend who got a new boyfriend a few months ago. Our friend group (5 girls) was really happy for her at first because he’s nice. But it’s gotten to the point where they can’t be apart for more than five minutes. He lives in a different city yet somehow he’s always here. When we’re at school, they FaceTime constantly. The moment school ends, he’s already waiting at her house. Whenever our friend group hangs out, he’s there too. It’s gotten really annoying. We literally can’t be around her without him being there or at least being mentioned. And when he is there, she won’t even look at us. It’s like we’re invisible. it feels like she’s not our friend anymore.

Has she ever heard of girls over bros?

Last night, our group planned one of our usual late-night hangouts. We like to meet at around 10 p.m. and walk around all night just talking. But three hours in, it was obvious that she and her boyfriend were just walking ahead of us, talking only to each other and ignoring the rest of the group. Everyone else kept whispering about how annoyed they were and how mad this situation was making them. I wasn’t enjoying myself at all.

What a party pooper.

I asked the girls if they wanted to just leave them, because honestly, I didn’t think they’d even notice. One girl said yes, but the other two didn’t want to abandon her. So I left with the one who agreed. We said goodbye, and only then did my friend finally notice us for the first time that night. She asked where we were going. I was so annoyed that I just told her that we’ll talk about it later and left. We went to eat ramen and continued our walk and honestly, that night was more fun than anything we’ve done together with her in the past month.

Nothing like ditching your friend to finally have fun.

The next day, she showed up at my house unannounced and of course, her boyfriend was with her. She demanded to know why we left. So I told her. Not just about last night, but everything everyone had been too scared to say. I told her that she and her boyfriend are obsessed with each other. That ever since they got together, she doesn’t care about us. That she treats us like we’re only there for her convenience, like punching bags when she’s mad. That she acts entitled and thinks that just because she’s had a rough past, she deserves everything. That she’s rude. Possessive. That she thinks we owe her something just because she was the one who brought us all together. I unloaded everything. She was crying by the time I was done, and she left.

Oh boy.

But five minutes later, she started the argument again in the group chat, which annoyed me even more. So I said all the same things again, but this time I gave examples of every single thing I brought up. She left the group chat after that. Now the other girls are mad at me, because some of the examples I gave involved things she had done to them, not just me. I don’t know what to think. Am I the a******? I don’t like how we all complained behind her back, but no one had the guts to say anything to her face but I feel bad that I made her cry.

The truth came out, tears were shed, and the group chat exploded.

Now the once-close crew is fractured, and the messenger is left wondering if brutal honesty was worth the blowup.

This person says EVERYONE stinks.

This person says she is the AH.

In fact, the majority think she could’ve handled it better.

She said what everyone was thinking.

But maybe not everything needed to be said out loud.

