Girl Asked Him To Prom, But When She Kicked Him Out Of His Car, He Bailed On Her For The Rest Of The Night
What would you do if your prom date lied to you about multiple things and kicked you out of your own car?
Would you still dance the night away with them, or would you never want to speak to them again?
In today’s story, one high school student realizes he’s better off without his date, but it takes him awhile to get to that realization.
Let’s see how the story plays out.
My date tells me to leave
This happened during my senior prom years ago.
I’m a male.
Originally I didn’t even want to go to prom (and I would’ve been fine if I hadn’t gone), but a girl asked me out.
I said yes, but between her asking me out and us actually going, there was dumb high school drama.
Basically I blabbed about a “secret” that turned out was a flat-out lie on her part.
Come the day of, she was already annoyed at me.
It wasn’t just the two of them.
When she shows up, much to my surprise, she brought her friend with her, who we will call Amelia.
Amelia and I had never gotten along from day one.
Idk why my date though she could bring a third party without asking me.
We go out to dinner, and things are going okay-ish.
Amelia then gets a text from some guy saying he was in the neighborhood and wanted to chat.
It got weirder when they saw who the text was from.
My date says something’s up with her hair, and we need to buy a hair product.
We go into a pharmacy while Amelia waits for the guy.
When we come out, we see this guy and he’s literally homeless.
A homeless guy chatting up a girl in a prom dress is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen.
We get back to the car, and she fills us in: the guy was in the area because his sister’s bf was cheating on her, and he was gonna beat him up.
One of the reasons I didn’t like Amelia was the people she hung out with.
His date tricked him.
My date then tells me to try some watermelon juice.
I drank it… and it had vodka in it.
She knew full well I don’t drink or smoke, so she had to trick me into drinking alcohol.
Obviously I take one sip and then put it down (she wasn’t the last girl to spike my drink, so I don’t drink anything at parties anymore).
I don’t care what other people do with their lives, I just don’t want that crap inside of my body, and for some reason, people take issue with that.
His date lied about something else.
She then drives us to a random neighborhood, where a former classmate shows up to sell her weed, another thing she failed to mention.
In fact, she had explicitly stated she wouldn’t smoke that day.
By this point I’m just irritated, and I’m not even looking forward to prom anymore, but on we go.
We pick up yet another friend that she didn’t tell me about , but this one was actually a decent human being, so I didn’t have a problem with her.
Tbh the few minutes she was in the car with us were the only ones I didn’t loathe.
Valet was a problem for his date.
Prom was being hosted at a Marriott hotel.
What none of us knew was that it had valet parking.
My date and Amelia were planning to smoke in the parking garage and then walk up, but this put a wrench in their plans.
She couldn’t hand the car with weed in it over to the valet, and she couldn’t walk in with it in her hand.
They decide they’re gonna park two blocks away and then walk back.
Does his date even want to be on a date with him?
My date turns to talk to me.
Her: Is it ok if we smoke in front of you?
Me: no
Her: then leave
So I did. I left the car, and walked back to the hotel by myself.
He realized he missed his friends.
Once I got in, I ran into a guy friend, and he led me to a table where our friend group was sitting.
I realized that I hadn’t talked to any of these guys in months.
My relationship with this girl had taken over my life, and we weren’t even a couple, we were friends.
Somehow without realizing it I had given up about twelve good friends for this one girl.
When I got to the table, they all welcomed me like nothing was wrong.
He didn’t hang out with his date at prom.
Most of my friends were single at the time, so we just danced with each other.
I barely danced with any girls, but I was ok with that. I just had fun with my friends.
I didn’t talk to my date the whole night, and I haven’t talked to her since.
I don’t regret it one bit.
He didn’t stay in touch with his date.
She and I ended up going to the same community college, so I kept seeing her for a while.
We never spoke though.
I have no idea where she is now, and I’m happy with that.
A few years ago I told my sister this story, and she told me I was a loser for doing that.
Meh.
I think the date totally used him.
He should’ve refused to pick her up when he saw she had an annoying friend with her, and he definitely shouldn’t have agreed to leave her and her friend alone in his car to smoke.
But at least he reunited with his friends.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
He did the right thing by hanging out with this friends.
He put up with too much from his date.
I agree with this comment. He wasn’t malicious.
He definitely dodged a bullet.
I’m glad he ran into his friends.
They sound like way better people.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.