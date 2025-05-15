Girlfriend Tries To Break Up With Her Boyfriend, But His Words Make Her Change Her Mind And Reconsider Their Relationship

When you’re dating someone and there are problems in the relationship, it can sometimes be difficult to know when to move on or when to try to make the relationship work.

My (23F) boyfriend (26M) said he’s the best I’ll ever have if I broke up with him. I’m a bit hurt and confused, is this okay? We’ve been dating for almost 2 years. It’ll be two years in a month. We’ve had a rocky road. I won’t get into all our issues but I’ve recently felt like I should break up with him because I feel my needs haven’t been met. I’m in therapy and working through numerous things and one thing we’ve discussed is things I need in a relationship. I do have a few mental health issues that I’m currently medicated for but it isn’t always an easy time and occasionally I’ll have depressive episodes and things like that.

I will say, he’s the first guy I’ve dated that I feel like I can 100% be myself with. It’s really refreshing. He accepts how silly it is and I never have to feel like he’s judging me.

Anyways, when I was trying to break up with him he said something that kind of stung. He said I’d regret the break up because he’s the best I’ll ever get. I was stunned because we have issues that date back to the very beginning of us dating that he hasn’t addressed until recently, despite me communicating openly about it. I feel like I deserve better than that.

That’s one of my biggest insecurities about breaking up with him. What if he’s the best I’ll get and all I deserve? Is it wrong to think I deserve better? I’ve asked for changes and things that would make me happier in the relationship but he hasn’t made the changes. I ended up telling him I’d stay because I just felt so defeated. What do I do?

