Grandma Changes Her Will To Spite Her Kids, But Mom Demands 90% Of The Grandkid’s Inheritance Anyway

When a vengeful grandma rewrote her will to skip her own daughters, things got messy fast.

Now her grandchild is stuck between a six-figure gift and a mother who’s calling dibs on nearly all of it.

Is it selfish to want to keep what’s legally yours—or just survival?

AITA for not wanting to give my mom 90% of the inheritance my grandma is leaving me? Honestly, I don’t think I’m in the wrong here, I’m more so looking for advice and outside opinions. Or maybe I am actually a terrible person and this will just be an eye opener, either way here’s the info. My grandma is going to be leaving each grandchild $100,000 which was originally supposed to go to my mom and aunt but my grandma changed the will to spite them because their relationship is complicated.

WOW. Talk about petty, from the grave.

My mom was depending on that for retirement since for reasons I don’t think I need to get into, but is related to my grandma, her and my dad’s entire 401k was drained about 10 years ago. My dad works full time with constant overtime and my mom hasn’t worked in over 15 years and only just applied for disability recently. Their stocks are nose diving but they’ll be selling the house and downsizing later on and the house is worth roughly 350,000. My mom says she’ll give me 10,000 of it but honestly I want closer to 40,000. I have a fraction of what she wants to give me in savings and more would be life changing, I could even consider getting a house in the next couple years rather than wait till I’m 50.

This feels complicated…

The thing is, this money will go directly to me, she doesn’t get to intercept it so I could just take what I want and give them the rest. The problem with that is I love my parents and I want a good relationship with them and if I try to take more they’ll likely hate me. My mom has done nothing but constantly guilt trip me leading up to this and on top of that my dad’s name is on my car registration so they could take my car. If that happens I won’t be talking to them anytime soon and I don’t think they want that either so they probably won’t try to take my car.

Oof.

Maybe 10,000 is plenty and I’m just being greedy, my relationship with my parents is important to me but even double would completely change my life. I just want to hear what other people think, maybe that’s a bad idea but I’m so lost right now.

People on Reddit, between all their questions, have one thing in common: she is NTA.

Oh and, she shouldn’t give a dime to her mom.

This person says Grandma left HER the money, so she should KEEP the money.

This person says the best way to honor her grandma is to keep the money.

And this person says absolutely do NOT give it t her mom.

Grandma dropped a bomb from the grave—and now her kid wants to sweep up the cash.

Too late!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.