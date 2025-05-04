Grandma Got Wronged By A Bank With Bad Customer Service, But Got Revenge By Taking Her Business Elsewhere

It’s no secret that older people sometimes get the short shrift.

Grandma also got the bank Saw a lot of bank compliance so I had to post one from my grandma, she loved to tell this story. So around 2011 my grandma had a fall and it messed up her leg. After about a year of constant infection and other issues she got it amputated.

Because I was 17 and poor my grandma and I had a pretty cool deal. I could use her car whenever I needed as long as I drove her to appointments, shopping etc. I was down because, free car and she’d always get me lunch or something. So after a few years we go to the bank. We went every other week for her to get out cash. Grandma always wanted to go into the bank and talk to people rather than use the ATM to withdraw.

No big deal she’s old and lonely so I’d wheel her in and we’d wait in line so she can make small talk. We get to a teller she knows who greets her as usual, grandma knows her name and they do the small talk and we get to the withdrawal.

Teller: I just need your license, Grandma Grandma: Here you are (this was usual, she’d show it each time) Teller: Sorry grandma we can’t accept this, it’s been expired for 2 years Grandma: Well ya, I can’t drive, 1 leg remember, and I used it last week and the week before etc. Teller: Sorry we can’t accept it

Grandma: Well let me talk to Bill, the manager Teller fetches Bill who greets Grandma, they make small talk and he then tells her the same thing. I ask if I can withdraw it for her, I show my license, same last name, I have an account there too that she had originally helped me get and her name was on. No dice. They don’t offer any other solutions just no. So Grandma just smiles and says she’ll be back. I roll her outside and she apologizes that today will be longer than our usual 2 hour errand trip. I didn’t have much to do so whatever.

We go to the DMV (same plaza) and spend 2 hours getting her a temporary ID (no photo) and wheel back over to the bank. We roll in and Bill greets her but says he still can’t let her withdraw. Probably assumed she’d try to just get a different teller. Grandma: Not a problem, since these people treat your grandma, a loyal customer for 45 years like crap, gave her no warning they were changing policy and offered no help on a solution, close your account

I’m a bit skeptical but do what she says, I only had about $80 in it anyways

Bill: Threatening to close your account won’t let us withdraw your Grandma’s funds Me: Not threatening, I want to close Bill: OK, your loss Grandma: Our family won’t support a bank that is so impersonal, so now I want to close my accounts Bill: Well we can’t without ID Grandma: Well here is this flimsy piece of paper from the DMV, no picture, that says who I am

Bill starts getting nervous, apologizes and says he can do the withdraw but Grandma is steadfast into doing it. Bill has to make a bunch of calls and begs Grandma to stay. No dice. Grandma withdraws 50k in cash (the most they would allow to hand to a person on short notice) and has the bank transfer another 400k or so to her new bank of choice.

(We went there right after the DMV and opened a new account for her and I, I didn’t mention it earlier as it gives it away). Bill apologized the whole time, was trying to get her to stay on offering all sorts of reward and prefer checking etc. Grandma made a big scene about it telling everyone that they wouldn’t let this poor amputee old lady get out her own money and the competitor bank offers a $100 sign on bonus for opening an account and everyone should go there instead.

Bill looked like he was passing a kidney stone when he realized she was serious and how much money he just lost their branch.

