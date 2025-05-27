Grieving Teenager Found Solace In Eating Ice Cream, But Her Stepdad Accused Her Of Being A Bad Example For His Own Children

Grief is an intensely personal journey that some people are incapable of understanding unless they experience it firsthand.

After losing her father, one teen finds solace in eating ice cream. But when confronted by her judgemental stepdad, the emotional strain becomes too much to handle.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my stepdad he needs to mind his own business I (F17) lost my dad almost 2 years ago. It was very unexpected and turned my whole life upside down. He was one of my best friends, and I miss him so much — not a day goes by without thinking of him.

She’s struggled immensely in the aftermath.

Since losing my dad, I’ve been in therapy, but I have struggled with depression episodes, especially during certain dates. In a few days, it’ll be the anniversary of his passing. I’ve been working with my therapist a lot recently, so my depression isn’t as bad as other times, but it’s been really difficult mentally.

Her appetite has also suffered, but she still has one vice when it comes to food.

One thing I always struggle with when I’m depressed is eating. I have zero appetite. The last day or two, the only thing that sounds good is ice cream, so I’ve been eating quite a bit of it. I know it’s not the healthiest, but at least I’m eating.

She now lives with a blended family.

I live with my mom, stepdad, and their two kids together, who are 7 and 9. My mom had to work nights tonight and wasn’t home for dinner. My stepdad made dinner, and I tried eating a little but couldn’t.

Later, she did get hungry and reached for some ice cream.

I went up to my room, and a few hours later, I got in the mood for some ice cream.

I went downstairs to get some, but my stepdad started giving me a difficult time because I didn’t really eat earlier.

He said I was being a bad example to my younger siblings. I told him I was depressed and that it’s rare I even feel like eating. He rolled his eyes.

She fired back at him, but now wonders if it was the right choice.

I told him he needs to mind his business and worry about his own kids. He called me a brat and said I’m acting like an AH. I feel like maybe I was an AH because I think he genuinely was trying to care. AITA?

Finding comfort during a difficult time is no easy task. This teen is just navigating the best she can.

Let’s hear what Reddit had to say.

When times are tough, you have to hold onto the small joys.

No one should be expected to be a role model against their will, especially someone who’s grieving.

If ice cream is the only thing making her feel better, then dang it, she should keep eating it.

Besides, there are far worse things to do than eat ice cream.

She should never feel guilty for standing up for her emotional wellbeing.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.