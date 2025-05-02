Guest Thought It Was OK To Show Up Empty-Handed To A Potluck, But Once She Did The Host Publicly Shamed Her In Front Of Everyone

Potlucks are supposed to bring people together with shared food and shared company.

But when one guest pressed for time takes “just bring yourself” at face value, the hostess serves the meal with a side of passive aggression.

AITA for not bringing anything to my friend’s potluck after she told me not to? One of my close friends hosted a dinner at her place last weekend. She called it a “potluck” and sent a group text saying we should each bring a little something—drinks, snacks, whatever. It wasn’t anything fancy, just casual.

I asked her what I should bring and mentioned I’d be coming straight from work and might be a little rushed. She replied that I didn’t need to worry about it, she had plenty of food and just wanted me to come.

So I didn’t bring anything. I showed up, said hi to everyone, and honestly, the night was going fine. People brought stuff — a salad, some cupcakes, a couple bottles of wine. I was planning to just help clean up or do dishes since I didn’t bring anything, and I figured she meant what she said.

But later on, while people were complimenting the food, she made this offhand comment like, “Well, not everyone contributed… but we’re still glad she showed up.” Everyone laughed, and it didn’t seem super serious, but I felt my face get hot. I didn’t know how to respond.

I stayed polite and tried not to act weird about it, but I felt uncomfortable the rest of the night. On the way home, I kept thinking about it. I get that maybe she was a little annoyed, but she literally told me not to bring anything. And now I feel like she put me on blast in front of people for something I didn’t even do wrong.

I haven’t said anything to her yet because it feels small and I don’t want to be dramatic, but I also can’t shake the feeling that it wasn’t fair. AITA?

