Gym Regular Kept Interrupting Her Workouts To Correct Her Form, So She Finally Snapped And Embarrassed Him In Front Of Everyone

Some people at the gym just don’t understand boundaries, even when you make it clear you are not asking for help.

What would you do if someone kept interrupting your workouts to “correct” you, even though you knew exactly what you were doing?

Would you just be polite?

Or would you stand up for yourself and make a point?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very situation at the gym.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for snapping at a guy in my gym who kept trying to “correct” my form? I go to the gym regularly and mind my business. But there’s this guy who always interrupts me mid-set to “fix” my form, even when I’m literally doing it right. I tried being polite at first, but it kept happening.

Frustrated, she made sure everyone heard.

Today, he touched my back without asking to “help,” and I kind of lost it, so I told him to leave me alone. I told him loud enough for other people to hear, and he looked really embarrassed. Now, some of the regulars are acting like I overreacted and made it awkward for everyone. I don’t like making a scene, but I also hate being treated like I don’t know what I’m doing just because I’m a girl. AITA?

Wow! Some people just cannot take hints.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about gym-goers like this guy.

According to this person, she should turn him in if he does it again.

Here’s someone else who thinks he should be reported.

As this person states, his touching her is completely inappropriate.

This person also thinks he was wrong.

Hopefully, he learned his lesson and won’t bother her again.

If he does, though, she should turn him in or find another gym.

