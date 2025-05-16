Hardworking Student Chose To Prioritize Her Education Over Her Sisters’ Constant Last Minute Babysitting Requests, But Her Decision Is Turning Her Family Against Her

Everyone says family comes first, but your own personal goals are just as worthy of pursuing.

One woman learned the hard way that choosing her education over babysitting made her public enemy number one in the eyes of her entitled sister.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for refusing to babysit my sister’s kids when she had an important work dinner? I (24F) am currently working full-time while taking night classes for my master’s degree. My schedule is PACKED.

This doesn’t prevent her family from constantly breathing down her neck.

My sister (30F) has two kids (4 and 6) and constantly asks me to babysit last minute. Like, I’ve helped her out at least 15 times in the past 3 months alone. Sometimes with literally 2 hours notice.

She’s made lots of sacrifices in the past to accommodate her family.

I’ve missed study groups, rescheduled meetings, and even called out sick once to help her. I love my niece and nephew, but omg it’s getting ridiculous. Yesterday, she texted me at 4pm asking if I could watch the kids from 6-11pm because her regular sitter canceled.

But this time, she just couldn’t drop everything.

I had a HUGE exam the next morning worth 40% of my grade that I needed to study for. I told her I couldn’t this time and suggested she try the babysitting app I showed her before.

Her sister didn’t take this well.

She freaked out, saying it was an important work thing and I was the only person she trusted. I stood my ground for once and said no.

Now the entire family is turning against her.

She ended up missing her work event. Now my whole family is blowing up my phone. Apparently, this “work thing” was actually a dinner with her boss where they were discussing a promotion. My parents are saying I’m selfish and should have just “studied earlier” (as if grad school works that way lol).

Her sister has the nerve to badmouth her publicly, too.

My sister is giving me the silent treatment and posted a vague FB status about “people who don’t value family.” Like??? I’ve dropped everything for her kids so many times, but the ONE time I prioritize my education, I’m the villain?

She feels her needs should be considered for once.

I feel bad about the promotion thing, but also feel like I’m becoming her default childcare without any consideration for my life. AITA for refusing to be her emergency babysitter this ONE time?

When family members lean on you too often, even the strongest shoulders can begin to grow weary.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter wants the student to know that she was right to stand her ground.

Not only is the sister entitled, but she’s also quite hypocritical.

Her sister is trying to better her life by getting a promotion, but this student is also trying to better hers by earning a masters and also providing for herself.

It’s important to start setting guardrails now.

For once, she prioritized her own life, and the fallout was louder than she expected.

Still, chasing her dreams felt a lot better than chasing someone else’s emergencies.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.