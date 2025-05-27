He Agreed To Go In On A Large Wedding Gift With A Group Of Friends, But When He Spent His Own Money On A Nice Watch For Himself, His Friends Got Mad He Didn’t Put It Towards The Wedding Gift

When a close friend gets married, you may want to buy them something extra nice to celebrate, or go in on a very nice gift with several other friends.

What would you do if your friends were mad because you bought yourself a nice watch just before the wedding, but you still agreed to go in on a nice gift with them?

That is the situation the friend in this story is in, and he doesn’t think he did anything wrong by buying himself something nice.

AITAH for buying myself something expensive right before my friend’s wedding? One of my best friends is getting married next month and all of us were supposed to hold off on any “big purchases” until after because we had agreed to chip in for some surprise gifts and extra stuff for their honeymoon. I was totally on board when we talked about it months ago. But a few weeks back I ended up grabbing something for myself I had been wanting for a long time. Honestly, it only happened because I randomly checked the balance that I had on Jackpot City. Not even sure when it added up but it felt dumb not to finally use it, especially because it was just sitting there doing nothing.

I bought myself a new watch, nothing insane but it was around $1500, and I figured I would still have enough left to help with the wedding stuff too. It felt like a win after a rough year, and honestly at the time it made sense to me. Now another friend found out and is giving me grief about it, saying I “broke the agreement” and that it looks selfish. He is making it sound like I completely abandoned the plan when in reality I still fully intend to put my share toward the gifts.

It just feels like they are acting like I spent their money or something, which makes no sense to me. I get that timing probably looks bad but it was not like I went and blew everything or said I was not paying. I already told them I would cover my part no matter what. Was I actually wrong for doing it if I still plan on holding up my side of the deal? AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about it.

