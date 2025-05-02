He Dipped Into Their Wedding Fund Without Telling Her, So She Gave Him An Ultimatum

They agreed: the wedding fund was sacred.

But when thousands suddenly vanished, she found out her fiancé had been secretly spending it—and now she’s demanding it back today, or there’s no wedding at all.

Fiancé spent a bunch of our shared wedding fund on random stuff and I told him he has to pay it back today or the wedding’s off Fiancé (30m) and I (30f) have been engaged since last year. We’ve each been putting money in a shared account that we agreed is solely for the wedding and should never be touched before then. We agreed that we each felt comfortable putting in a certain amount (me $200, him $800, since he makes 4x my salary). Today we went to make sure there was enough money to pay our photographer and we had thousands of dollars less than we should by now in the account.

Fiancé then admitted he “may” have withdrawn from the account from time to time. I had him log every single transaction that has occurred for the account in the last year and he’d spent about $3k of OUR wedding money. I told him that he needs to put that money back into the account TODAY or the wedding is off. He says he doesn’t have this amount in his bank account but could pay me over the next month. Am I being too harsh?

He will likely be calling family or friends to get him to loan him the money if I continue to push, which will definitely be airing our dirty laundry.

