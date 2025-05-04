He Gets Incessant Calls From The Same Number Doing The Same Scam, So He Gave Them A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

There are a variety of ways you can use your spare time.

I just spam called my year long spam caller

Spammers were calling 10-15 times a day, each time spoofing a US based location, and had the exact same voicemail. So I had to delete my entire voicemail inbox 3 times per week for at least a year. Extremely frustrating. So many calls during work meetings, important moments with friends, etc.

A pattern emerged.

Every single time, the same voicemail message: “This is Jenifer from the senior underwriting team calling about your loan” I found a Reddit post about this specific scam and in one comment a guy claimed to have scam called them back and it got them to stop. So I decided what the heck let me see if this works. I called, put myself on mute, and hung up after 5-10 seconds of them talking. I did this exactly 266 times in 35 minutes. Each time to the same number. I cycled through 20-30 employees with accents from Australia to India to Mid Atlantic, at least 3 different company names they claimed to be from, and many many scripts.

Now his hard work is paying off.

Sometimes they’d start one script then mess up and start on another. Other times they’d just say hello? The best was when they changed mid script what company they were claiming to be from. Then sometimes they’d say “Hello, Mr. Boop.” After about 150 calls, I started getting intermittently hung up on immediately after they answered the call. I knew I was getting to them. Finally, at call 260, I reach the final boss. In a deep, mob boss type voice, I hear, and I kid you not, “Mr. boop, you’ve gotta stop with these spam calls. I mean, seriously, you gotta have something better to do with your time.” This happened Thursday and I’m still riding the high.

