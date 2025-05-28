He Got A Nice Raise And Used It To Replace His Old Car, But His Girlfriend Says The Money Should Have Gone Towards A Nicer Apartment

Nothing ruins a relationship quite like money.

AITAH for putting my raise towards a car instead? Okay so my girlfriend and I have been together for almost a year (24M and 23F) I’ll call her Mia.

A few months ago I offered her to stay with me in my apartment that I’ve been renting for a few years since her lease was up and she was having a hard time with rent on top of student loans. I pay for the rent all my own so she can focus on getting some money together for her loans and all that but she does contribute a bit to things like groceries etc and things have been good.

I got a promotion a couple weeks ago and decided to get a new car. I’ve had mine since I was 16 and it was on its last legs so I went out yesterday and got a new used car (nicer than the one I had).

The problem is when Mia found out she got upset and said she thought we were going to use the extra money to upgrade to a nicer apartment since my lease was up soon. I told her that we never agreed that I wasn’t going to renew and that I need a reliable car for my job. She said that it’s not fair that I didn’t include her in this decision. And I said I didn’t realize I had to since nothings wrong with the apartment we have and I’m paying the rent for us anyways.

I went to stay in the spare room for the night.

I feel like I might be ta because I feel like it came off as me throwing it in her face and because I don’t know if we’re at the stage where things like that need to be ran by each other beforehand. Did I mess up here?

