He Kept Getting Emails From A Phone Company That Didn’t Even Provide Service In His Country, So He Got Creative To Get Them To Stop

Personal data should never end up in the wrong inbox.

This man kept receiving customers’ information in his email inbox.

He tried to call the company to get the problem resolved, but the problem persisted.

So he decided to take a more direct and petty approach.

Read the full story below and find out all the details.

How about I just go ahead and let your customers know you’re giving their personal information to a complete stranger? This happened about a year or so ago. Someone at AT&T was apparently using my email as a “placeholder.” They do this for customers who set up their account but did not want to give an email address. I have a very generic email address, so I guess maybe they thought it wasn’t a real email address or something? I don’t really know for sure.

This man tried explaining the problem to the company.

I tried calling, emailing, speaking to a supervisor, but nothing fixed it. They would always be like, “Can I get your account information?” And I would say, “I don’t have an account with you, nor will I ever, considering I live in a different country where you don’t even offer services.”

It didn’t get resolved.

“One or more of your employees has been putting my email address on client files. And I keep getting emails intended for them. Please stop doing that.” It never got resolved, despite all of my repeated attempts. So I was like, “Screw it, I will handle this myself.”

He went through all of the customer’s information.

So, they send me an email when someone opened an account. It had the customer’s full name and address and other basic information, like the last 4 digits of their credit card. So, I went through each email I had gotten.

He reached out to all these customers and introduced himself.

I wrote notes to each of these customers along the lines of: “Hi, I’m a complete stranger, but I have XYZ personal information of yours because AT&T sent it to me. I have asked them repeatedly to stop this, but they won’t. You may want to contact customer service and ask why all of your personal information is being sent to a complete stranger.”

I popped those in the mail. The petty revenge was totally worth the cost of stamps to me, and unsurprisingly, I stopped getting those AT&T emails shortly after that.

It’s great that the customers took the problem seriously and corrected it.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person can somehow relate to the problem.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s what this person would have done.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, it takes going directly to the customer to get a company’s attention.

