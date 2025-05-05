He Let His Friend Copy His Notes, But When He Submitted Them As His Own Extra Work, He Reported Him To The School

Being in university is stressful and hard, especially when the stakes are high.

So students like to help each other.

But that doesn’t necessarily lead to good things.

See how the med student in this story found that out the hard way.

AITA for reporting my friend to the university after he cheated using my notes?

I am in med school and have this friend Jake. We’ve studied together a few times and I shared my annotated notes with him before a big exam. I made them myself, with diagrams, explanations, and even some mnemonics I came up with.

Then came a shock.

A few weeks later, one of our professors used one of my made-up mnemonics in a lecture, crediting “an anonymous student.” I was confused. Turns out Jake had submitted my notes (with his name on them) to the prof’s “student tips” portal, where students can share study tips for extra credit. He didn’t even mention me.

So he took things farther.

I confronted him, but he brushed it off and said, “It’s just notes, chill.” So I reported it to the academic honesty office, since it technically falls under plagiarism. Now he’s under investigation and might lose the extra credit — or worse. Our mutual friends are calling me petty and saying I could’ve just talked to him. AITA?

