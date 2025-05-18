Driver Parked Slightly On The Grass When He Drove To His Coworker’s House, And The Neighbor Was Really Upset

Driveways exist for a reason. They’re a great place to park your car.

How would you react if someone parked slightly off your driveway so a tire was almost touching the grass?

Would you be upset, or would it not bother you at all?

In today’s story, one neighbor gets really upset, so the driver decides to get revenge in a very creative way.

Let’s see what happens.

Parking on the grass? This was in the mid 90’s. I drove over to a coworkers to quickly drop something off. I pulled into his driveway and my right front tire was hanging off his driveway. His neighbor came out and yelled at me for parking on his grass. This was in Florida and the guy grass was cut short enough for it to not touch my tire.

He got angrier and angrier.

Needless to say I was upset. I told my coworker what happened and he said that guy kid drives across his lawn and breaks his sprinkler heads. On my way home I was just getting angrier. When I got home I called my coworker and asked what his address was.

He had the neighbor’s address, so he used it.

I jumped online and signed the neighbor up for some adult toy catalogs. At that point I forgot about it. A few weeks later my coworker asked me if I did anything to the neighbor. At that point I remembered and told him what I did.

It got even worse for the neighbor.

We had a good laugh. A few months later my coworker told me that he was now getting boxes of catalogs. I guess they sold his address. Oh well.

That was a creative way to get revenge.

Never make someone mad who has your address!

