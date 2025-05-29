He Refused To Pay For His Wife’s Friend’s Lavish Birthday Dinner, So They Both Accused Him Of Ruining The Night

People often assume that kindness means generosity, but not everyone agrees where the line is.

When he sat down to celebrate his wife’s friend’s birthday, he didn’t anticipate being expected to pick up the entire check at a lavish restaurant.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITAH for not paying for my wife’s friend’s bday dinner ? I (M27) went with my wife (F22) to her friend’s birthday dinner (F20). My wife’s friend invited us out for her birthday. We went to a pretty nice restaurant.

But soon came some confusion with the check.

I was expecting to pay for mine and my wife’s, of course. But when the waiter came to ask how we were splitting the check, my wife’s friend said, “One check,” and then told me thank you.

I was obviously taken back, and I told her I wasn’t planning on covering her dinner either (she ordered quite a few things and all pretty pricey). Her friend said it was my birthday present to her.

He looked to his wife for backup, but she left him hanging.

I looked at my wife, waiting for her to say something, but she agreed I should just cover it.

I refused and told the waiter to make it two separate and refused to pay.

Now everyone’s upset at him for holding his ground.

My wife’s friend was ticked and had to use a credit card to pay. My wife is now upset with me also and said I should’ve just covered her friend’s meal too, and instead I made it a big deal. AITA? Should I have paid?

He didn’t mind generosity, but he did mind feeling cornered into it.

Let’s see Reddit’s verdict.

It’s clear that his wife’s lack of planning and her friend’s entitlement are to blame here.

This commenter comes with a hard truth.

This little scheme says a lot about his wife’s friend’s character.

His wife could have also put her money where her mouth was.

Now he’s left wondering why standing his ground made him the villain.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.