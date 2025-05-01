He Refused To Show His Spare Room To A Friend With Bed Bugs, But Now He’s Worried It Makes Him A Bad Person

Some risks just aren’t worth taking, especially when they come with six legs and a thirst for blood.

So, what would you do if a friend with a bed bug problem wanted to check out a room in your home?

Would you take the chance for a friend?

Or would you protect your space and risk hurting their feelings?

In the following story, one friend finds themselves in this very situation, and now they’re wondering if caution makes them a bad friend.

Here’s the full story.

WIBTA for not letting a friend check out an open room at my place because they currently have bed bugs? Title pretty much says it all. I had a friend reach out to me today because they were interested in the open room I have available for rent. However, when I asked him what was going on with his place, he said he had bed bugs 😱

He has enough problems without adding bed bugs.

I’m no expert, but from what I understand, those ************* are hard to get rid of and get EVERYWHERE. How could I know that his situation was properly sterilized before coming to my place? My current place is cursed enough as it is without the addition of bed bugs 😂 AITA?

Eew! Most people probably wouldn’t be willing to take this risk.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

Here’s a great point.

This person says they have PTSD from having them before.

As this person suggests, he could make the guy follow strict protocols first.

This person basically mirrors the last comment.

He should not get involved.

The easiest thing to do would be to tell his friend the room was already rented and then cut off contact temporarily.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.