He Tried To Learn About His Girlfriend’s Family Holiday Tradition On His Own, But He Messed Up During The Cultural Celebration

AITA for disrespecting my partner’s cultural traditions? “I’m a 30M dating a wonderful woman, Mei (33F), who comes from a different cultural background. We’ve been together for about a year, and things have been going great. Mei’s family celebrates a traditional holiday that I wasn’t familiar with. I was genuinely interested in learning about it and wanted to participate fully. I asked Mei if she could teach me about the customs and what was expected. She seemed a bit dismissive, saying it wasn’t a big deal and that I’ d pick it up as we went along. I didn’t want to press her, so I decided to do some research on my own.

The day of the celebration arrived, and I was excited but also a bit nervous. I tried to follow along with what everyone was doing, but at one point, I made a mistake. I accidentally used the wrong hand to pass a ceremonial item, which apparently is a significant faux pas. Mei’s family was polite about it, but I could tell they were taken aback. Mei pulled me aside and told me I should have known better. I felt embarrassed and apologized profusely, explaining that I had tried to learn but didn’t have all the details.

Mei was upset and said I should have asked more questions. I reminded her that I had tried to ask, but she hadn’t seemed interested in explaining. She said I should have insisted or found other ways to learn. Now, I’m left feeling like I failed to respect her culture, even though I genuinely tried. I wanted to be respectful and involved, but it seems like I missed the mark. Mei has been quite cold since the incident, and I worry that I’ve damaged my relationship with her family.

I keep replaying the situation in my head, wondering if I should have done more. Maybe I should have insisted on a more in-depth conversation with Mei or reached out to someone else for guidance. But at the same time, I feel like I did my best with the information I had. Am I at fault for not knowing enough, or was it reasonable to expect a bit more guidance from Mei? AITA?”

