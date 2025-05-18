Boyfriend Used To Find It Cute That His Girlfriend Would Fall Asleep On The Couch, But After Carrying Her To Bed Numerous Times, He’s Less Charmed By The Whole Thing

No one finds it fun when they have to parent their partner. But what happens when you’re unable to communicate your feelings?

If your partner did something that really bothered you, would you call them out on it right away, or would you ignore it for a long time until you finally couldn’t take it anymore?

The guy in today’s story made the mistake of waiting until he was too annoyed to control his feelings.

Check out how this couple broke into a fight over a small issue.

AITA for getting frustrated that my girlfriend always falls asleep on the couch? We’ve been dating for over 2.5 years. She always falls asleep when we watch TV or relax on the couch. Initially, this was adorable as someone was willing to trust me enough to consistently fall asleep on me. I was patient and gently woke her up and put her to bed.

After a year, I became impatient because I knew her well enough to be able to tell she was getting comfortable and about to sleep. So, I pause what we’re watching and ask if she wants to go to bed. She always says she wants to stay on my lap. At first, I found this heartwarming and finished the remaining chores in the house, even though I didn’t appreciate she didn’t want to do it before falling asleep.

And when I woke her back up to move to the bedroom she always wakes up confused and agitated. This makes me uncomfortable, and I’ve never liked waking anyone up. I also started feeling a bit parental which is not the kind of relationship I want to have. Last night she was falling asleep on the couch again and I needed to go shower. I asked her if she wants to stay up or go to bed because I am going to shower.

She said she will stay up until I am back. When I returned from the shower I found her sleeping and all of her homework left out on the table (she needs to pack up so she can leave to work tomorrow).

We had a major fight because I woke her up but in an openly annoyed and agitated way and told her to start “acting like an adult and sleep on the bed”.

We haven’t spoken since and she is very mad at me. I am not sure how to handle this situation and wondering if I have to comfort her to bed for the rest of my life.

Why did he even wake her up when she was fast asleep? Maybe he should just let her wake up in the morning still on the couch.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this guy was rude to his girlfriend for no reason.

That’s right! This user shares how they like to sleep on the couch as well.

Exactly! This user shares a more logical way to go around this problem.

This user thought this story wasn’t about this guy’s girlfriend.

This user thinks it is the girl’s fault because she isn’t trying to make an effort.

He should stop waking her up.

