Helicopter Mom Expects Her Daughter To Be Everywhere All At Once, But She Badly Needs Some Space

Maybe you don’t have a hovering mother, but you definitely know the type.

In this story, she can’t catch a break, even on her lunch break.

Let’s take a bite outta this one…

AITA for not calling my mom on my lunch break? My (22F) mom (52F) is visiting my new apartment for the first time. She’s been here for almost three weeks (yippee :|) and today morning at breakfast she asked if I had time for phone calls at work and why I never ask if she had lunch.

Maybe mom is overstaying her welcome. But is she also overstepping her bounds?

I work in a social office so lunch is usually filled with conversations or spent working toward a deadline. I also don’t usually ask about lunch because we end up having the same lunch. I’ll sometimes ask if she liked it when I arrive at home after work, but I don’t go out of my way to text/call about it. Here’s where I might be TA: I didn’t call or text and ask about her lunch (admittedly, I forgot).

Wait, who’s mother is whose?

My mom approached and asked why, saying that it was weird that I didn’t think of her during the day and I don’t know how to maintain closeness with others. I said that it was an odd request.

Yep pretty weird for your mother to act like a baby bird. What’s her reason?

I still think this is a ridiculous request and I honestly don’t want to call rest of the duration of her stay. I find it really annoying that she wants me to call and check in on whether she’s eaten or not. I would be okay if she wanted to just text, but in my opinion calling is just over the top. I also have never called and asked about her lunch before when I was in college or before she visited.

Where did this expectation come from and why would OP be TA?

To be completely honest, I try to avoid talking to her as much as possible. Also- not sure about other offices, but mine doesn’t really have cubicles, so any call I had would be heard by everyone including managers unless I stood outside in the hall. The reason I’m stuck is because I have a biased view of her (as I mentioned before, I try to avoid her as much as possible). I also never had a corporate job before so I’m not familiar with if this is a normal request.

I’d say mom needs to mother herself.

But what does the comments section think?

Sometimes you just gotta say, “Not the momma!”

It sounds like it’s past time to cut the cord.

