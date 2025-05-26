Her Best Friend Made New Friends And Started Ghosting Her, But When She Called Her A “Backup Bestie,” She Finally Snapped

Feeling left out and taken for granted is the worst.

AITA for telling my best friend I don’t want to be her “backup” friend anymore? I (F, 19) have been best friends with “Sarah” (F, 19) since middle school. We used to be super close — FaceTime every night, hang out every weekend, talk about everything.

But ever since we started college (we’re at different schools), things have changed. She’s made a new friend group, and honestly, I’m happy for her. But it’s like she only texts me when they’re busy or she’s having drama with them.

I’ll try to make plans and get left on read, but suddenly when her new friends are “toxic” or she’s bored, she remembers I exist. Last weekend, she called crying about one of them ditching her. I comforted her like always, but then she said, “I’m so glad I still have you, my backup bestie.”

I froze. I don’t think she meant it in a mean way, but it stung. The next day, I texted her and said that I felt like I was just a second choice to her now, and I didn’t want to keep being a “backup” friend.

She got super defensive, said I was being dramatic and selfish, and now she’s ghosting me completely.

My mom says I should’ve just ignored the comment and been there for her, but I feel like I finally stood up for myself. AITA?

