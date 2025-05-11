May 11, 2025 at 2:49 am

Her Boyfriend Confronted A Man Who Was Acting Creepy In A 7-Eleven Parking Lot

by Matthew Gilligan

You gotta keep your head on a swivel these days, because the fact is, there are a lot of creeps out there.

A woman named Kassandra posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she noticed a creepy guy acting weird in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

In the text overlay, she wrote, “Reasons why my man always pumps my gas and I never come alone.”

She continued, “A man pulled into the gas station. The [minute] he saw me he started circling me. He first parked in front of me then came right beside of me and his gas tank was on the other side.”

She also wrote, “I texted my man to hurry up. Without hesitation he came and confronted the guy.”

The video showed Kassandra’s boyfriend talking with the stranger and he eventually told the guy to “keep it moving.”

Here’s the video.

LADIES never pump your gas at night!!! Thankful for my man to always take care of it for me. @Ray ❤️ #gastation #awareness #beawareofyoursurroundings

Good thing her man was there to step in!

