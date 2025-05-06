Her Boyfriend Had A Female Best Friend From Childhood, But She Suspects That There Is More To The Relationship. So When She Found Out That They Spent A Weekend Per Year Together, She Gave Him An Ultimatum.

When dating someone, you need to be able to trust them or the relationship will never succeed.

AITA for giving my boyfriend an ultimatum about his suspiciously close female “best friend”? I (24F) have been with my bf (26M) for 3 years and recently moved in together. Ever since then, I’ve noticed he has this super weird friendship with his “childhood bestie” (25F). They text constantly, share inside jokes, and he drops everything when she calls.

Last week was our anniversary and I’d planned a special dinner. He literally canceled on me last minute because this girl had a “crisis” (her cat scratched her new couch, I kid you not). After that, I kind of lost it and decided to do some digging. While he was in the shower, I checked his phone (I know, I know) and found YEARS of texts between them. Nothing explicitly romantic, but super intimate emotional stuff. Things he never shares with me.

What pushed me over the edge was finding out they have this tradition where they spend a weekend together ALONE at her family’s cabin every year “to reconnect.” He never mentioned this. So, when he got out of the shower, I confronted him. He got defensive saying I violated his privacy and that they’re “just friends” and I need to “stop being insecure.” I told him it’s either her or me. He refused to choose, saying I was being controlling. I packed a bag and went to my sister’s place. Now his friends are blowing up my phone saying I’m a toxic gf for giving ultimatums and “not respecting male-female friendships.”

But like, am I crazy? This goes beyond normal friendship. My sister thinks I dodged a bullet but his sister (who I was close with) says I ruined a perfectly good relationship over my insecurities. Am I wrong for making my bf choose between me and his female best friend? AITA?

At the very least he was spending a weekend with this girl without telling his girlfriend, which is deceptive even if he isn’t doing anything inappropriate with her.

