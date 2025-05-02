Her Boyfriend Insisted That Her Kids Need To Go Free Public Schools Instead of Private Ones, So She Broke Up With Him

Well, this is a big ask…

How much would you be willing to compromise for a relationship when it comes to your kids?

Everyone’s different, of course, but this woman knew where her red line was and she pushed back against her boyfriend’s request.

Was she wrong?

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for breaking up over my children’s school arrangements? “I am 36f lost my late husband five years back when my kids were 7 and 5. It was huge work accident caused by machinery in his company’s factory and we were paid huge amounts in damages. I paid off the house and kept remaining in trusts for my kids, when they go to college and for their other expenses. They can put a down payment for home, if they want when they get the remaining trust amount after college. Whatever they wish to do. Also kept some for emergencies. I am a math teacher. So I make ends meet. With no college to save for, I send my kids to elite private school, where I teach math, because it opens door for many opportunities. I am not making much money, but education is free up to two children, till they pass 12th class. I can make more in other fields, but still that won’t be good to cover for their education.

She has her act together.

And also have good retirement plan as well as health benefits. I have a job till age of 60, unless I screw up. It is a 8-2 job and gives me work life balance. School bus pick us at 7:15 am and we reach home at 3 pm at most. So it has benefits. Saves me fuel and nanny issues. And good amount of holidays. I started seeing my now ex bf ( let’s call him Henry ) two years back. He was also a widower and is working a decent job. But he has mortgage and his three kids to save for. Despite earning way more than me, he barely saves anything for himself outside retirement. So he doesn’t have extra money for himself. I often treat him, because I know how much he struggles. Buying him branded clothes and things. He used to gift me things. But I always felt bad. Because I knew he struggled.

They have an issue.

We wanted to have a simple marriage, but the roadblock came over children’s school education. He said either we pay for other three kids schooling or all go to cheaper ones. I refused. I told him everything from gifts to other things will be same for kids. But there will be no compromise on education. I am doing this job only for my kids. My kids had to lose their father for this.

She finally had enough.

It led to huge fights over the month. And finally I broke up with him last week. My children’s education is free, but we can’t afford fees for three more children. Maximum one at most. We both are devastated. He is begging me to take him back. But I don’t see the solution. My kids have their friends there and if I change their school. I feel it will damage my relationship with them. They are used to school’s facilities and their friends there.

They aren’t on the same page anymore.

Henry calls me every day and make me emotional…My parents say children won’t forgive me if I do that. I told Henry we can wait for another decade , so both of our kids go to college ( they all are of same age group ). He said he can’t wait forever and his kids need a mother. I don’t have problem becoming mom..but I can’t just put my own kids aside. I don’t want to be bitter stepmother. I told this to my best friend and she said I will be too old to find love over next decade and I need to compromise for my happiness. And said I am being selfish. She said it will be tough to find a man for myself, when I shall become too old and will have wrinkles in my 40s.”

