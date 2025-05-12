Her Boyfriend Isn’t Helping Out With Their New Puppy, So She Wants to Give it Away To Someone Else

It always makes me sad when animals get stuck in the middle of drama between significant others.

AITA for asking my partner to rehome his new puppy? “I 26(f) recently bought my first home. My partner of 3 years lives with me. I’ve had my dog for 5 years, since she was a puppy and I’ve trained her. She’s a Pomeranian chihuahua. Since I have an hour commute from work and my partner has been looking for a full time job (he’s currently part time) I asked him if we could get a new pet to keep Boo (my dog) from being lonely. He only agreed IF he got to choose and raise the new dog as his own, as he wanted a close bond like the one I have with my dog.

I agreed! I’d hope everyone could have a close companion and since he never grew up with a close pet I thought this would be his chance. The puppy was cute and we got her at a shelter since he just fell in love with her picture. A maybe 5 month old beagle. His passion and excitement made me hopeful.

We adopted her and I warned him the first few weeks would be rough due to potty training. She’s a puppy though so he should expect accidents. Two days later I come home and she’s gone. He took her to a “doggy boot camp” to be trained by a professional. He reassured me it was his dog, his decision, and his money. When she returned she was not potty trained and could barely hold her excitement on walks. They only taught her not to bark… then recommended a shock collar that they used in their facility. Ok here’s where I might be the jerk.

I never really bonded with her. Her energy and excitement was too much for me. I knew she was a puppy so I thought I’d try to train her but I couldn’t help but resent my partner for not taking the time to train her himself. He wouldn’t take her on walks. When she pooped (and I’m talking just massacring her kennel despite constant outside time) it added to my stress and resentment. When he would just leave her outside for hours, I couldn’t help but feel more resentment! She was either trapped in a kennel, outside in the yard, or in my house with me by myself trying to train her and cleaning her accidents.

I didn’t sign up for a puppy nor did I image getting a bigger dog. I brought it up to a coworker and she had retired parents who previously had a beagle, who they loved and cared for to old age, who’d also love a puppy. I thought it was fate. I brought it up to him and asked him to think about what’s best for the dog. And if he truly wanted to care for her, then great! We wouldn’t have to rehome her.

He took some time to think then said to rehome her but I need to know that he’s only saying yes because he knows I just want to get rid of her and he never wants another pet again for the rest of our lives because of this and I should’ve given him more grace for his first pet. Then he compared it to a made up scenario of him getting rid of Boo. It turned into a heated argument. AITA?”

You can’t help but feel sorry for the dog…

