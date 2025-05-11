Her Boyfriend Showed Up To Her Intimate Birthday Dinner With Three Uninvited Friends, So She Left Her Own Party After An Hour

Bringing uninvited guests to someone’s birthday can be really rude.

What would you do if your significant other showed up to your birthday party with friends you didn’t invite? Would you roll with it and think “the more the merrier,” or would you be really upset?

This woman planned an intimate birthday dinner with just her closest friends, but her boyfriend showed up with three of his friends who weren’t invited.

She was not happy about this, but her boyfriend thinks she overreacted.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for leaving my own birthday dinner early after my boyfriend showed up with three of his friends uninvited? I (26F) planned a small birthday dinner at one of my favorite restaurants. It’s just five of my closest friends and my boyfriend (28M). I reserved the table. I wanted it to be a chill, intimate night only with the people who matter most to me.

Her boyfriend brought three friends without permission..

When my boyfriend arrived, he brought three of his friends that I barely know. No warning. No “Hey, do you mind?” He just said casually, “They didn’t have plans. I figured it’d be fun.” It completely changed the vibe. The restaurant had to rearrange the table.

The dinner was dominated by her boyfriend and his friends.

Suddenly, this dinner I planned turned into him holding court with his buddies. They dominated the conversation with inside jokes. They barely acknowledged my friends. I felt like an extra at my own event.

This woman made an excuse and left early.

I tried to stay polite, but I was honestly upset. After about an hour of feeling invisible, I pulled the server aside. I paid the entire bill including his friends’. I told everyone I wasn’t feeling well, said a warm goodbye to my friends and left.

Her boyfriend thought she was just being dramatic.

Later that night, my boyfriend texted saying I was dramatic. He said I made him “look bad” in front of his friends. Ha added that I should’ve just gone with the flow, and I ruined the night for everyone.

Now, she’s wondering if it was her fault.

I didn’t yell. I didn’t cause a scene. But now, he’s acting like I was out of line. AITAH for walking out of my own birthday dinner?

Her boyfriend was the one who ruined the night.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion from this person.

This person shares some serious advice.

Throw this fishy back, says this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Hijacking your event then playing the victim? Too many red flags waving!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.