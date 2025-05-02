Her Boyfriend Thinks She’s A Picky Eater Because She Doesn’t Like Fish, But She Thinks He’s Actually A Much Pickier Eater Than She Is

Is food a love language? Because if it’s not, it should be.

It seems that a lot of couples can become closer or further apart based on what they eat and whether or not they enjoy eating together.

For example, in today’s story, one couple seems to have quite different opinions on what food tastes good and what food doesn’t.

Now, one woman is wondering if she’s a picky eater even though she doesn’t feel like she is very picky.

Let’s see why this couple keeps picking fights about picky eating habits.

AITA or has being a ‘picky eater’ lost all meaning? I don’t consider myself to be a particularly picky eater. Human, sure. There are foods that I don’t like. I’ll even admit that outside of shrimp and crab, seafood is a no go for me. I’ve never been able to stomach fish. No, they way you make it isn’t going to be an exception. Yes, that type of fish you claim doesn’t taste fishy absolutely does. I also have fairly delicate American sensibilities when it comes to organ meat, but I can be talked into trying it.

Her boyfriend thinks she’s a picky eater.

My (27f) boyfriend (31m) disagrees with me. To hear him describe my food habits, you’d think I was a dino nugget and mac n cheese girlie because of two things. The first is that I don’t cook super spicy food at home (the operative word being cook. I like spicy food). The second being that I won’t order sushi when it’s his turn to pick where we eat out. He wants to be able to order a bunch of different rolls and share.

He was upset that she made pasta for dinner.

All of this has come up twice this week somehow. On Wednesday I made a simple pasta dish that made him mad for some reason. It was just penne with jarred marinara and mushrooms I sauteed in butter and garlic before going in the sauce. It was served with roasted asparagus and store bought garlic knots on the side. It wasn’t the most exciting meal. It was also the middle of the week, and I just wanted to eat.

He complained while he ate it.

Queue the grumbling and the pulling out multiple bottles of hot sauce from his collection. Cool, douse it in Dr. Donkey’s Atomic Butt Ripper Psycho Sauce if you want to. Don’t sit and complain about it the entire meal, please. Which he did.

Then he wanted to try a new sushi restaurant.

Yesterday is what really made me mad. He wanted to go out for sushi. Normally I’m okay with that because most places have things I’ll eat like tempura, miso soup, some kind of noodle dish, etc. Except he found a new place that’s supposed to be great with a very streamlined menu that’s almost entirely sushi. I like miso soup, but it’s not dinner. I could order a non-fish roll, but I don’t love the taste of nori, and I just wasn’t in the mood to pay for the pleasure of eating something I don’t enjoy.

She doesn’t think she was being picky.

This started a huge argument about how picky I am. Seeing as how my counter offer for where to go was either Indian or kbbq, I just don’t see. Ironically, I think he’s pickier than I am.

He does sound pretty picky.

He won’t eat anything made in a crockpot because of the texture. Absolutely no soup. He doesn’t like most fruits unless we’re talking about strawberry milkshakes. He acts like me eating olives is a war crime, and don’t you dare suggest something with cabbage, kale, bell peppers, or any type of bean in it. And all of that is fine with me even if I’d love to be able to throw stuff together in the crockpot before work for dinner.

She’s wondering if she really is a picky eater even though she doesn’t think she is.

Am I off base here? I know seafood is a wide category that does limit things. I could have sucked it up and forced down a tempura roll. I can try to cook spicer at home to appease him a couple nights a week because as I said, I like spicy food. It’s just frustrating to be accused of being so picky when I feel like I’m not. AITA?

It sounds like she just doesn’t like seafood or most sushi.

That doesn’t really make her a picky eater.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s not about being picky.

They simply have different tastes.

He doesn’t really have good taste.

This is a good point.

Here’s the perspective of someone who been married for 30 years to someone who has different tastes.

The real issue has nothing to do with food.

As usual.

