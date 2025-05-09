Her Cat Kept Inconveniencing Her After It Had Its Kittens, So This Woman Wrote A Hilarious Story From Her Cat’s Perspective

Cats can be very fickle.

This woman‘s cat has been constantly changing its mind on where to place its kittens.

As a result, she wrote a hilarious story about it from her cat’s perspective.

Check out the full story for all the details.

AITAH for having my children under my roommate’s bed? I (4F) had my 5 children underneath my roommate’s bed a few weeks ago. She seemed cool with it. Almost like she expected it. She knew I was heavily pregnant when she agreed to let me move in.

This woman’s cat couldn’t make up its mind.

After a week, I decided to move my kids into her closet on top of some tall boxes. She said that wasn’t safe and kept moving them back. Eventually, in the middle of the night, she moved all the boxes out. She told me it’s safe to put my kids there now if I want to. So I did.

The cat changed her mind again.

A week after that, I decided to move them under the bed again. But, she blocked it off. So, I kindly asked her to let me, and she eventually did. But as soon as she cleared the blockage, I changed my mind.

Now, the cat is wondering if she’s being a jerk for not making up her mind.

I decided to keep my kids in her closet. AITAH for not making up my mind? Because my roommate had to clear her closet and under her bed for me. It’s not like she was busy or anything. She was just sleeping. I’m a cat, by the way.

