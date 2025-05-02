Her Cousin Hired Her To Be The Photographer At Her Wedding, But When The Guest Count Increased Her Cousin Also Hired Another Photographer

One very important thing when planning a wedding is choosing the right wedding photographer.

It’s a special day for the bride and groom, and they’ll definitely want a wide variety of pictures that capture the occasion.

What would you do if you were hired to be the photographer at a relative’s wedding, but then the relative also hired another photographer?

Would you see this as a problem, or would you see it as not being a big deal?

In today’s story, one photographer sees this as a very big deal.

She’s pretty upset.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for backing out of my cousins wedding as a photographer and a guest. I was hired by my cousin to shoot her wedding (I was confirmed since August of last year, wedding is in may of this year). Now as we are weeks away from her wedding she informs me she has hired another photographer from another company and she would love for me and my team to work beside them and hopefully understand their vibe. This all started when the guest count for her ceremony and reception went up to number that would require me to bring someone from my team.

Her sister had another plan.

When she informed me the guest count went up I told her I’d find a second photographer to assist me. She instead found another photographer (who is the main photographer of their respected company). I tried to explain to her hows it’s my responsibility to find a second photographer to shoot under me. Her response was “that’s fine, I’d now have 2 different types of edits for my wedding, 2 different styles”.

She is not okay with this situation.

I didn’t agree with that and tried to explain the difference of hiring 2 separate companies for the same purpose as opposed to 1 company with 2 photographers. I backed out and told her to stick to the other company she booked. Given my frustration I have decided to not attend the wedding at all. (My cousin doesn’t know this part). If you’re hiring me and my services you should trust me to handle the sourcing of a second photographer and be happy with my colors and style…

Her cousin really shouldn’t have hired a second photographer.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She needs to keep payment in mind.

This person defends the cousin's decision.

This is a good point.

Another person finally realizes why this detail was in her contract.

She might want to consider being a guest at the wedding.

It might be better to go as a wedding guest anyway.

They don't need to beef about it forever.

