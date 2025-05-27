Her Coworker Crossed Her Personal Boundaries By Assuming She Was Pregnant And Touching Her Belly, So She Lost Her Cool In Front Of Her Boss

Personal boundaries exist for a reason in the workplace, but some clueless people still think it’s their right to make rude assumptions.

When her coworker made an uncomfortable comment about her being pregnant, she finally snapped, turning the whole thing into a dramatic scene in front of her boss.

AITA for snapping when someone rubbed my belly and implied I might be pregnant? My office building was throwing a little fiesta-themed event, and they offered free lunch in the cafeteria. A bunch of us went down to grab food.

While I was standing in line, I opened the Nest camera app to check on something and saw a little bird that’s been showing up outside every day. I laughed and casually said to no one in particular, “This bird comes to visit me every day.”

Right after I said that, a coworker (who has made pregnancy comments toward me before) came up, rubbed my belly without asking, and said something like, “Maybe it’s because you’ve got a baby bird on the way.” I felt this immediate wave of rage — like why are we still doing this in 2025??

So I said, “Don’t be wishing that kind of bad luck on me.” She looked super taken aback, and my boss (who overheard) also looked at me like I’d just said something offensive.

It felt like I was the crazy one for being upset. But I didn’t ask to be touched, I’m not pregnant, and I really don’t like people making those kinds of comments about my body. Now I’m wondering — AITA for reacting the way I did?

On what planet is this an acceptable thing to say to anyone, let alone a colleague?

It’s time to nip this behavior in the bud once and for all.

As a rule of thumb, you should never touch a coworker in any way.

Prying about someone else’s family planning is a risky game to play.

This whole thing is an HR complaint waiting to happen.

She didn’t pay her any respect, so she didn’t owe her any either.

