Her Dad Left Her When She Was Two Without Any Support, So Now She Refuses To Give Him A Second Chance

Some parents have to deal with their demons before they can become good parents.

What would you do if your father were a drug addict who chose to be absent for your entire childhood but once you reached adulthood he suddenly claims he changed and wants to reconcile? Would you keep him out of your life, or would you give him a second chance?

That’s the situation this woman is in, and she doesn’t want her dad back in her life.

Is she making the right decision or the wrong decision?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to meet my biological dad after 20 years because he says he’s “changed”? I (20F) haven’t seen my biological dad since I was 2. He chose drugs and chaos over raising me. My mom did everything alone. No child support, no birthday cards, nothing from him.

This woman’s absent dad suddenly wants to come back into her life.

Now, I’m in college and doing pretty well. He’s suddenly emailing me, saying he’s sober and wants a “fresh start.” I responded once, politely, saying I wasn’t interested. But he kept pushing.

Her therapist and grandma are confusing her.

My therapist said it’s okay to choose my peace. Now, my grandma (his mom) is calling me cruel because, apparently, I’m “punishing a man who’s trying.” AITA for refusing to let a stranger be a father just because he finally decided to grow up?

It makes sense that she’s hesitant to see her daad, and she doesn’t have to see him just because he claims that he’s changed.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Choose your peace over someone else’s.

