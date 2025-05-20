Her Daughter Is Required To Attend A Three-Day Field Trip, But She Desperately Wants Out Of It. Now Her Mother Is Trying To Find A Loophole.

If you’re an American, like me, you probably remember field trips as these occasional afternoon jaunts to some museum or other.

Nothing huge, nothing terribly exciting, maybe a welcome break from the monotony of the class schedule.

But apparently, in Germany, it’s something else entirely.

Instead of an overnight field trip being something to look forward to, one student doesn’t want to go.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not forcing my daughter to go on a school trip? So I live in germany and basically our school system is very strict. Attendance is mandatory. Field trips are mandatory. Even international trips are sometimes mandatory and there’s little exemptions. This might sound a bit unbelievable but the german education system has a lot of crazy parts to it.

And one kid in particular wants nothing to do with it.

I have a daughter 13f and she is an introvert doesn’t like going on school trips or really any big social activity. So our school has a 3 day school trip coming up (it’s within germany) and it’s mandatory for all to attend. Our school didn’t do mandatory overnight trips until now but they’ve started and they’re going to do it every year.

So now it’s a whole thing.

My daughter really really does not want to go and she begged and pleaded with me not to. I don’t really want her to go unless she’s confident either but what can I do? The school has made it mandatory for everyone to come.

There are a few exceptions.

The only exceptions are for financial, medical or homesickness reasons. My daughter isn’t homesick she’s just an introvert so she can’t get an exemption. I talked to the principal but he refused to give me a exemption.

But wait, isn’t the fact that she WOULD be homesick the problem?

My daughter was getting really worried that she’ll have to be forced to go and I’m worried too because even if she misses this one what’s she going to do about all the other mandatory school trips coming up as she gets older. I know my daughter is going to hate going on the trip and it would upset her a lot.

She wants to do something drastic.

I told my husband that we should probably move to a different state that isn’t so harsh on this (the rules vary by state) some are more relaxed. But my husband is harshly against moving and thinks it’ll be a waste of money. But I think it’s the only way we can make sure she isn’t forced to go on one of these trips.

I talked to my friend about it and she said I was making things worse by trying to help her escape instead of just easing her fears but I don’t want her to be forced to go. AITA?

Claiming she’s homesick would probably work because it would probably be true.

