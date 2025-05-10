Her Fiancé Reneged On The Name They Chose For Their Son And Wants To Name Him After His Father, But She Wants To Keep The Original Name

Finding a baby name that both parents like is hard work.

This woman and her fiancé had already agreed on a name for their future son.

But now that his dad is sick, her fiancé wants to name their son after his father.

She doesn’t like this idea.

Read the story below for all the details.

Aitah for not wanting to name my son after his father and grandfather I (24F) and my fiancé (26M) are pregnant for the second time. The first pregnancy tragically ended in a miscarriage. I especially have been broken for months. For years now, we had happily agreed on a name for our future son.

This woman’s fiancé wanted to name their son after him and his father.

My fiance is a junior himself. Recently, he has told me he wants our son to be named after him and his father. He sprung this on me suddenly due to his father becoming ill, and he wanted his father to be able to meet his “the third”.

She personally did not want to agree.

While I love my fiance more than anything, I personally do not love his name. I especially do not love it for our child whom we’ve struggled so hard to conceive. And we already agreed on a name, too.

She suggested using his father’s name for their second son, but he didn’t agree.

I told my fiance, if we have another son, we could compromise and use his name then. But he’s unsure if his father would get to meet him. The entire reason our child’s name is being changed is due to my father-in-law. It’s not a name we are both happy with.

She agreed reluctantly.

I agreed reluctantly, because he said it would mean so much to him. But deep down, I’m gutted. I wanted the name we had planned for years that we both liked. I feel as though it should be something we both agree on. It should not just be a spur of the moment decision due to a sick family member.

She still wants to name her son the name they originally agreed on.

I planned our life around having our son be the name we chose, and so did he. It was set in stone, or so I thought. AITA for wanting to stick with our original name? Would I be wrong to tell him I’m really not comfortable with the sudden change wince it’s just for the sake of honoring his father? Should I just suck it up and sacrifice liking my child’s name to make the family happy?

That’s a tough situation.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person suggests using the father’s name as the baby’s middle name.

This person shares their funny but honest opinion.

Here’s a valid point from this person.

This user shares a different perspective to look at.

Finally, short and meaningful.

There’s nothing a good conversation can’t solve.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.