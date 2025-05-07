Her Friend Lost Weight, But She Didn’t Make Note Of It At A Party And Now Her Friend Is Mad At Her

Sometimes we think we’re supporting a friend, but that might not always be the case, depending on the perspective.

So the friendship evolution here is a real head scratcher.

Keep reading and you’ll see why.

AITA for not complimenting my Friend’s Weight Loss?

I have been friends with “Kelly” since we were in middle school. She has been overweight for most of her life. Her highest was around 350 pounds. For context I’ve been mostly around the 150 to 180 pound range since high school. Kelly has tried over the years all the diet trends you can think of and nothing really has worked. She will get going pretty well and then stop and gain the weight back.

But then she turned it around.

I would always compliment and encourage her while she was losing but she mentioned this makes her feel self conscious and gets discouraged to keep going, since she feels like she is being treated differently. A little over a year ago, she really went all in. No fads or quick fixes. Just changed her eating habits, committed to a walking plan and strength training, and other stuff. I’m not sure how much she has lost, but it has to be at least a 100 pounds. I’m so proud of her.

So the following came out of left field.

While at a party thrown at my house, one of the guest who had not seen Kelly in a while complimented her for working hard and losing weight. Kelly responded: “At least someone is happy for me. My so-called friend has not said anything about it and does not seem to care.” I was taken aback and reminded her what she told me about praise. She said I was just being a jerk and felt jealous about her meeting her goals and should have still given her at least some encouragement. So now I am confused and wondering if I should have found a way to cheer her on. AITHA?

