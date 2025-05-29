Her Groupmates Kept Ignoring Her About Doing The Group Project, So This Woman Did The Project On Her Own And Didn’t Credit Her Groupmates

Some groups just don’t work well together.

AITA for submitting a group project all by myself and not including my groupmates, even though they didn’t help at all? This happened a few weeks ago. I’m still really shaken about it. We have a Chemistry group activity. Our teacher gave us a task to complete as a group.

I waited for three whole weeks for my groupmates to do anything. I even sent a message in our group chat trying to get things going, but no one replied or took initiative. One of my groupmates, Sanya, even lost the original worksheet. It had some of our answers in it.

At that point, I was tired of waiting. I asked for a blank worksheet from another section. I answered the whole thing by myself. I submitted it to our teacher because I didn’t want us to get a zero.

I honestly felt like I had no choice. They only started asking me about the paper during exam week. At that point, I had already submitted it. Now, here’s where things went off the rails.

A bunch of them started attacking me online. Even people who weren’t in my group. They were calling me names and accusing me of stealing credit. They were making passive-aggressive posts.

Here are just some of the things they said. “Shout out to you, credit-grabber.” “Only takes accountability when it benefits her.” “Screw you.” “Ain’t my problem anymore.” “What a shame, you didn’t get me to fail.”

I felt so embarrassed and hurt. I didn’t expect to be publicly shamed just for doing the work myself. That was after they ignored it for weeks, and to be honest, they’ve done the same thing before. They worked on group stuff alone and gatekeep quizzes, but no one calls them out for it.

So now, I’m asking. AITA for not including my group mates in the final submission? They didn’t even try to help.

