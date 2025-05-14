Her Husband Doesn’t Want Their Daughters To Go To MMA Classes, So She Leaves The Explaining To Him Whenever The Kids Ask Why

Learning martial arts is a good way for girls to gain strength and confidence.

This woman shares that her husband doesn’t want their daughters to attend MMA classes because he thinks it will make the girls too aggressive.

She disagrees but is willing to humor him as long as he realizes the consequences of his decision.

AITA for sending my kids to their dad instead of implement his decisions myself? My husband and I are recently separated. We are heading for a divorce. We have three children: 2 together and one that he brought into the marriage, and they are all mostly staying with me.

Our kids and I have all been going for MMA classes once a week. We were going for about a year before the separation. I think it was great. We were having fun. It was great bonding and great exercise. It’s a great way to increase our confidence, especially for me and the girls.

As part of our separation agreement, dad insisted that the kids stop MMA because it’s “too aggressive,” and he doesn’t want them to “turn out like” me. I agreed to stop taking them, because there were surely bigger things at stake, and I didn’t feel like that should be my hill to die on.

I tried to gently explain to the kids that we are not going to do MMA anymore, and I asked them to pick a different activity. Still, I didn’t really know how to explain why, without blaming their dad or without claiming something I absolutely don’t believe and can’t defend. I believe MMA will not make them aggressive.

So I send them to dad whenever they ask, and our middle child on the spectrum asks about it a lot. She asks to go every single week, and she usually cries when I say no.

Now, my husband is mad at me because I keep sending the kids to him whenever they ask about going for MMA again. He’s mad that they keep asking about why we stopped, and he feels that I should just implement “our decision.”

Am I the jerk here? I’m not badmouthing him or anything. Just when a kid asks to go, I tell them: “Ooh… Let’s ask daddy about it. Let’s call him right now.” Or something along those lines.

