Her Husband Picked Out Flooring For Their New House Without Consulting Her, And She’s Upset About It

AITA for getting upset that my husband chose flooring without my input ? “My husband and I bought a house together recently. This is our first home and obviously the most expensive thing we have ever purchased. We had some work to do on the house, mainly install new flooring in a few rooms. We went and looked at options but didn’t pick anything. It was more to check average prices and budget for our plans.

Last week, my husband texted me while I was at work that he bought flooring. I was really surprised because he didn’t ask for my input on which ones I liked. It’s really important to me to pick something we both like. Now here’s the thing. On paper, we own this house 50-50. We pay for everything house related (purchase and renovations) 50-50 so I knew I had 50% of the flooring price to pay and I’m ok with this.

However, my husband is the one who put a down payment on the house. We took out a loan together and both pay our share every month. I have never missed a payment and obviously fully intend on paying my 50% share on the house as planned. However, my husband has invested more than me in the beginning. So for now, he has paid more. Then, as per our written agreement I will catch up in time because I didn’t have as much money saved up as he did up front.

I expressed my frustration, and he seems to think that him having paid more up front gives him more say in house projects even though the plan, at the end of our loan agreement, is for us to pay equal parts. Since then, there has been some tension between us and I feel like i can’t let it go until I know if I’m actually wrong on this. I still haven’t seen the flooring. He picked it in store and it will be delivered in a couple of weeks. He described it to me but I would’ve liked to be involved in this. I was fully prepared to plan a visit to the store together and choose. So AITA for getting upset?”

