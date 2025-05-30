Her Husband Said He Couldn’t Cook Because He Was Playing Video Games All Day, But Got Upset When She Refused To Do It For Him

When you are married, it is important to work together to get all the jobs done around the house in a fair and balanced way.

What would you do if your husband asked you to do the cooking that he was supposed to do because he was lazy and played video games all day?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, but she refused to do the cooking, so now they are going to be late to a party.

Check it out.

AITA for not helping my husband with dinner? So me and my husband attempt to do a 50/50 split in the household. In our case I do the laundry, trash bags, most of the cat related tasks (litterbox, food, drinking water mostly fall on to me like 80/20), I vacuum daily during the week because the cleaner only comes on friday and we have long haired cats.

Seems like a good arrangement.

My husband does the smaller food groceries for stuff like dinner, the cooking most of the week, grooming of the cats once or twice a week, and does yard work twice a year. Now this 50/50 split is important to me, because I don’t want either of us to feel used by the other, or make either feel like we’re lazy.

It sounds like it was only him being lazy.

So last saturday we’ve been lazing about playing the new Oblivion remaster. We have an appointment in the evening at 6:30. I did the laundry in the mean time while my husband continued playing Oblivion, I took a shower, went down and asked how late we’re going to eat because we’re supposed to be somewhere in 1.5 hours. I said “probably best to eat at 5:30 since we’re supposed to be there and there an hour later.” Mind you this was an appointment at an event organized by one of his friends.

Why can’t they just eat something quick?

He said he wanted to grab a shower as well and that we weren’t going to make 5:30, and told me “there’s instructions on the packaging so you can do it as well, otherwise we’re not going to make it”.

That didn’t sit right with me because he wasn’t doing anything today except playing a game, and due to his own poor planning I was supposed to fix dinner as well. So, I told him no. He told me “the instructions are clear I’m sure you can do it”.

It is possible he just lost track of time.

I told him “it’s not that I can’t do it, but I don’t want to do it. I did the laundry today no problem, so the cooking is up to you as we agreed on”. He told me he felt “blackmailed” into not showering and I told him “no, we’ll just be late”. We both have full time jobs from mon to fri, both office jobs. AITA?

If this were a one-time thing, she would just be petty. If he regularly slacks off on his responsibilities, he is the problem.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this.

This person says it very well.

Good point, he could have rushed things.

He should have managed his time better, but she can also help out.

This commenter says to stop keeping score.

This person thinks neither of them were being jerks.

Marriage is not 50/50, it takes compromise, not keeping score.

These people need to have a serious chat.

