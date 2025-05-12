Her Husband Took More Money Out Of Her Account Than He Said He Would, And She Wants Him To Own Up To It

Fact: money changes things between people.

And that includes people who happen to be married…

That’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit, and this woman wants to know if she’s being too hard on her husband.

Read on and see what she had to say!

AITA for insisting my husband own up to his mistake instead of just moving on? “I was in the kitchen, chopping veggies for dinner when my husband came up to me and asked if he could borrow some money because he was running short. No big deal—I usually don’t mind when he asks. I told him he could take X amount from my account and that he could either transfer it to his or just use my debit card, whatever worked best for him. All good. Fast forward a little—I finish prepping dinner, grab my phone, and go sit next to him on the couch while he’s playing a video game.

What’s this?

That’s when I notice a text notification: a bank transaction alert. Turns out, he didn’t just take X amount… he took more. I ask him about it, expecting maybe an “oops” or at least some kind of explanation, but instead, he gets super defensive. He immediately tells me it’s not a big deal and that I should drop it—especially since my mom and siblings were upstairs getting ready for dinner. Mind you, they weren’t even within earshot, so I wasn’t trying to make a scene. I just wanted to address it because, well… this isn’t the first time. And this time, it really hurt because I had made it clear that X amount was all I could spare right now.

This guy sounds like a dud…

I tried to keep the conversation going, not because of the money, but because I wanted him to understand why this bothered me. But instead of acknowledging it, he keeps playing his game and tells me to shut up and drop it. That stung. So, feeling hurt and frustrated, I decided to walk away. A little later, it’s time for him to leave for work.

The routine was different today.

We usually have this little routine—he comes up to me, we hug, say our goodbyes, and then he heads out. But this time, he just coldly announces that he’s leaving, expecting me to initiate our little send off routine. I take this as a chance to bring up what happened earlier, because honestly? I needed him to at least acknowledge that telling me to shut up was hurtful.

Hmmm…

He gives me a half-hearted apology and basically tells me to drop it because he already apologized. I tell him it doesn’t feel sincere, that it sounds like he’s just saying it to shut me up, and he insists that’s not the case. Then, in what I assume was meant to be a “peace offering,” he transfers the extra money back into my account… and slams the door on his way out. Now, he’s texting me from work like everything is fine and that he wants to call me to talk. But I don’t feel fine, and I can’t just pretend like nothing happened. AITA for not just moving on and expecting him to actually own up to what he did?”

He should’ve respected the amount she said he could take or asked her about taking more money instead of just transfering it and expecting her not to notice or care.

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

This person spoke up.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this person had a lot to say.

Remember: honesty is the best policy!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.