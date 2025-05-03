Her Husband Wants To Pursue A Baseball Career, But She Thinks It’s A Waste Of Time And Will Mess Up Their Life Plans

Sometimes, dreams are best left behind as, well, dreams.

AITA for telling my husband he is being unrealistic? “I (27F) have been encouraging my husband (26M) to get back into his old high school passion of baseball.

Sure dude, go have some fun!

I encouraged him to go to the batting cages, practice, and try out for a local league. He tried out and made a team! I’ve been really excited for him and am incredibly happy he has this opportunity. For context, we have been together almost 6 years, married for just over one. He had the opportunity to play at university right out of high school, but opted to join the military instead. The thing is, he’s been talking about joining a frontier league now (trying out and joining this year), which is a level above local leagues and apparently is the pathway to being a pro; which has always been his dream.

Hmmm…

The closest frontier league is a two and a half hour drive away, and would essentially require his full attention. He says he will be just fine driving back and forth pretty much every day and that “he wont even be gone that much,” I’m telling him I don’t really think he’s being realistic and asked him if he realized that he would have to quit his current job.

Yikes…

He said he didn’t care and that he would get paid – around a third of what he’s making now (not guaranteed). Currently, we both make around the same, with me earning slightly less. I don’t know that I could afford to take care of us, and all expenses long-term working off of just my salary and his new rate of pay. He said he would “do other stuff to make money,” too. But, to me, this could mean literally anything. He does not like his current job, I have been telling him to look elsewhere, but he seems pretty unenthused about that idea.

She has other plans…

I reminded him that I’m intending to go to law school in August and the intention was for me to switch to part time work. He has agreed with me on this, and has said he would be fine with this arrangement ever since I had first brought it up to him sometime back in 2021. We have been planning for this since then. I needed to get some things in order first (mental/physical health). If he joined the frontier league, I would absolutely have to keep my full time job to support us (I currently work in big law). Going through school and working is exhausting (it’s what I did for my bachelors and paralegal certification) and it kinda just put a huge stressor on figuring out what I to do with that…I’m actively going through the admissions process now.

This sounds like a lot…

We have also been thinking about trying for kids in the coming years as I’m finally ready. I know no time is the ideal time, and that babies and school is hard but I know I can do it. I feel like if we wait too long there is a good possibility that I change my mind. We have talked about this multiple times since the beginning of this year, including pretty recently. As I was typing this, he says he will wait until next year but that I just want him to throw away his dream. I feel so awful. By no means do I want him to give up on his dream, I just feel like he is throwing a HUGE wrench in already established plans. AITA?”

