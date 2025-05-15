Her Husband Was So Proud of Everything He’d Done to Help Raise Their Baby, But She Called Him Out On His Lies

Parenting is exhausting work, especially with very young children who need round the clock attention.

And if that weren’t enough, the whole thing is absurdly expensive, so you have to both be bringing in lots of money AND never taking your eye off the kid.

How do you balance it all, and how do you do so in a fair way?

This wife and mom shares how she and her husband handled this situation and how her husband has twisted the details of what happened.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for correcting my husband in front of everyone? I (F,27) have been with my husband (M,41) for 6.5 years, married for 3.

I got pregnant early in our relationship so we have an almost 5 year old.

It was a lot of work for her.

When I was pregnant, I was a student and had to do all the housework and baby’s work because my husband was travelling for work a lot. He also was the sole provider for us at the time so it was 100% on me. My mother in law occasionally was helping me, for example she would come over to watch the baby so I can study or take a shower.

Things are better now. Or are they?

Anyways, I now have a great job and we are happy. On Saturday, we were at my in laws’ house for dinner. My BIL and his wife announced that they are expecting a baby.

It sounds like he has rewritten history.

My husband went on and on about how this is a partnership and how he has to be extra supportive and help her. Then he used our relationship as an example. He mentioned about how he worked full time and cared for the baby and the house so I can finish my studies but that’s what a good husband does. My MIL looked in my eyes and said I was very lucky to have such a supportive husband.

And then came the response:

Here is what I might be [a jerk]: I interrupted my husband and asked when was that because these didn’t happen with me. You were travelling for work at the time and when you were home, you didn’t lift a finger. You never ever changed a dirty diaper or woke up for mid night feeding. Yes your mom helped a few times because I needed to study for my finals but that’s about it Everyone went quiet It was awkward My mil changed the subject.

Now there’s a bunch of tension in the air.

On our drive back, my husband said I acted like an immature self centred child. He said he supported me by paying for my education and if it wasn’t because of him I couldn’t even graduate. My MIL also messaged me and called me ungrateful and said I was very disrespectful. She said I aired dirty laundry just to make myself look like a victim. My husband has barely talked to me since then. Do I owe him an apology? Was a self centred jerk?

Her husband shouldn’t have lied.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

Is this a case of revisionist history?

Some agreed with MIL:

“It’s not a competition” came up a lot.



Though most agreed that his exaggeration of his role deserved backlash.



Sounds like one awkward dinner.

