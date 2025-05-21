Her Husband’s “Baby Momma” Showed Up At Her House, And She’s Not Sure She Can Abide That Going Forward

I used to live with some roommates in a small house at the tail end of college.

One day I came in the front door and saw my roommate with a friend of hers I’d never met. Also, a GIANT dog who was being very aggressive toward me as I walked in.

“Be careful,” said the stranger, “he’s not good with new people.”

“Be careful?” I thought to myself. “New people?”

THIS IS MY HOUSE.

I can only imagine that’s how this situation must have felt.

AITA for saying my husbands Babymomma can’t be at our house when I’m not home? So I (22F) and my husband (25M) live together and have for about a year. My husband is the father to his ex’s child (the child is not biologically his but he is the only father figure in their life). Him and his ex broke up years ago. Let’s call her Ashley.

As you can imagine, Ashley isn’t well-liked here.

Ashley doesn’t seem to like me very much. My husband hates her. I try and be neutral but I flipped the other day. My MIL was watching my three months old daughter and when I came home I found Ashley sitting on my recliner. I was [angry] but didn’t say anything, and acted normal. She ignored me like usual and just shot me dirty looks.

Ashley does, however, have one unlikely ally.

My stepchild was there hanging out with their baby sister so I guess it was alright. My MIL was there as well. Ashley is super close to my MIL, like weirdly close. Like get over it and move on please, close. She doesn’t drive and my MIL takes her everywhere so it shouldn’t have been such a surprise.

Is this worth getting upset over?

But it was and that is the issue. My husband wasn’t informed and I wasn’t informed. My husband thinks we should drop it but I don’t want to. I know that he feels nothing for her but she came over with my MIL the other day while I was at work and my husband was home. It made me super uncomfortable. I’ve never had issues when them coparenting, doctors apts, birthday parties, ECT, normally I’m invited anyway. But this is different it felt like she deliberately waited until I was gone to come over. So AITA for not wanting my husbands BabyMomma in my house?

Let’s see what the comments say:

The ties that bind seemed odd to most.

It’s unusual, the whole thing.

The ball is probably in his court.

Sounds like you’ve got some house-cleaning to do.

This is certainly a mess.

