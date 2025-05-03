Her In-Laws Overreacted About Her Son’s Behavior, So She Canceled His Birthday Party

Man, some in-laws can be a real pain in the neck, huh?

AITA if I don’t want my In-Laws at my kid’s bday? “My family does not live in the same city as I do, all I have is my husband’s family. Both of my SIL still live with my in laws . MIL, FIL, 2 SIL (F30 & F29) The time that I decided to put distance with them was from my son’s last birthday. He was turning 5 at the time. They were taking care of him in the morning and by mid day I would change him and we’d all go out to eat and celebrate his birthday. By the time I arrive, he was sitting in the sofa and my MIL (F61) proceeds to tell me that one of my SIL (F30) is crying in her room and it was all caused because of my son. As I asked more about what had happened my MIL starts to tell me my SIL was putting a shirt on my son and as she was doing it, he fell and started yelling and blaming my SIL for it. They demanded to my husband for my son to go to the room of my SIL and apologize for what he had done.

To which I decided that although my son did overreact, it was no better the reaction of the adult to go an cry in her room waiting for the kid to enter and comfort her. As we took this decision my MIL tells that they will not be joining us to eat and from their part the plan was cancelled. It infuriated me the immature reaction that a close adult had towards my son and that on top of that it was seen as a correct stand from my in-laws. There have been more situations in which I just do not like having my kids close to people whom I feel are immature adults.

They do care for them a lot, but they do tend to demean my parent position whenever they are around. My husband thinks they are all just trying to care the best they can for my kids and I am left been the only jerk that wants distance and does not feel comfortable having them around that much. Plus, the downside for me is that my kid worships them.”

