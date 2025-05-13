Her Mom Bought Her A Wedding Dress Without Consulting Her First, And Now She Doesn’t Even Want To Try It On

You ever see that show “Say Yes to the Dress?”

I haven’t.

But because I am an absolute master of deduction, I’m going to guess it has something to do with shopping for wedding dresses and then, hopefully, picking one.

Or else it’s the world’s easiest game show.

In which case, this person, sadly, would lose.

AITA for refusing to try on the wedding dress my mom bought me without asking? I (28F) recently got engaged and was excited to pick out my wedding dress — something I’ve always looked forward to doing myself.

My mom (56F) took it upon herself to buy a wedding dress for me. She never asked me to “go shopping together” or “send me ideas.” She literally went out, bought a dress she liked, and then put it in my closet without saying anything. I just found it one day while getting something else — no conversation, no heads-up, just a dress hanging there.

It’s not even her style.

It’s nothing like what I would’ve chosen for myself. It’s super traditional, big, poufy, very “princess bride” — and just… not me. She never asked what I liked, what styles I was thinking about, or if I even wanted help.

Dresses can be expensive, but the decision is about more than just who’s paying for it.

I feel hurt that she didn’t involve me at all. Now she’s upset I haven’t tried it on and says I’m being ungrateful. Family is saying I should just try it on to make her happy, but it feels like she made a big decision about my wedding without me. She let my two older sisters have their wedding dress moments and she didn’t even bother to ask me what I wanted.

AITA for refusing to try it on?

Buying a wedding dress for your daughter without even talking to her about it first is pretty weird.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

This is a funny suggsestion!

Some said just put your foot down.

You gotta get some boundaries.

Some were a little more gentle about it.

Here’s hoping everyone can have a good day when the wedding finally comes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.