Her Mom Called In Sick For Her At Work So They Could Hang Out, But Now She’s Not Going To Have Enough Money To Pay For Gas

Some parents have boundary issues with their adult children.

This woman explains that her mom called in sick for her at her work so they could hang out.

That may sound sweet, but it puts her in a tough spot financially. She’s not sure how to handle it.

Yikes! Read the story below for all the details.

AITA For asking my mom to help me with gas after she called in for me. My mom (58F) and I (20F) still live together. One morning, I woke up and started getting ready for work. I went into our shared living room. I got my shoes from under the bench beside the door.

This woman thought her mom was kidding about calling her workplace.

My mom said, “What are you doing?” I responded, “Getting ready for work, why? What’s up?” Then, she said, “Oh, you’re not going today. I called in for you.” I thought she was kidding, so I kind of laughed, and started putting my shoes on.

She doesn’t know how to afford her expenses without her day’s wages.

She then said, “I’m not joking. I miss seeing you, so I told them you were sick.” I wasn’t sick. Keep in mind, we still live together. I responded and said, “Then how am I supposed to have enough money for gas this week?” To which she responded, “I don’t know, figure it out.”

Her mom wouldn’t take responsibility for her missed work day.

At this point, I wasn’t very happy, especially with that comment. So I asked, “Are you going to pay me the money I missed out on while not being at work?” She responded, “No, that is not my responsibility. Why would you even ask that? You know how broke we are, right?”

She couldn’t believe what had just happened.

I just stood there kind of dumbfounded. AITA for expecting my mom to help with my gas after she called out of work for me?

Her mother sounds rather confused. She must have assumed she’d still get paid if she calling in sick.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user offers their personal advice.

While this person thinks she needs to move out.

Here’s another useful suggestion.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, short and simple.

Missing work is fine if you’re not broke.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.