Her Mom Wants Her To Pay To Attend A Religious Family Dinner, So She Doesn’t Want to Go Anymore

AITA for not wanting to pay my mom $90 for family dinner? “My relationship with my parents has always been difficult. My dad is likely undiagnosed autistic, and my mom is just plain narcissistic. They had me paying rent at 16, so I started saving early and was able to buy a house in 2024 and move out at 21. We celebrate Jewish traditions, and Pesach is coming up—right around my birthday. A few days ago, my mom called and asked if I was coming for Pesach dinner, and I said, “Yeah, sure.” Today, she called me again and said, “The fee for Pesach is $90 for you and your husband to come and eat.”

I was caught off guard, so I asked, “What if you just don’t give me anything for my birthday and instead don’t charge me for dinner?” She already knows that I lost my job on March 11, and right now, my husband is the only one working. The only other income we have is through Rover (a dog-sitting app), which basically replaces what I used to make at my old job. She’s fully aware of our financial situation.

Later, I called my sister, and she told me my mom already bought me a birthday gift—shoes. But here’s the kicker: My family has a rule that you must ask before giving a gift. I once gave my mom a Hanukkah gift (a necklace), and she made me return it because I didn’t ask her first. This rule applies to everyone. So I was upset and told her, “You didn’t even ask me if I wanted shoes for my birthday? What? Just return them, I don’t want them.”

And honestly, I’m now considering skipping Pesach altogether. I had already blocked off those dates on Rover to be able to go, which means I won’t be making money for three days straight. My house is four hours away, so I’d be staying at my MIL’s place just to attend. So now, not only am I losing income, but I also have to pay $90 to be there? My sister’s argument to saying that I AM the jerk, is that in every single Pesach dinner you have to pay (in the synagogue) so my mom is just doing the same, charging for Thanksgiving dinner, Pesach and other family gatherings. Am I wrong for feeling upset? AITA for not wanting to pay?”

